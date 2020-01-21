NORTH EAST — Cecil County's Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is hosting its 4th Par Tee Fore CASA and this year expect even more fun with kids and families in mind.
Giulia Hodge, executive director of CASA, and Donna Zeisberg, outreach coordinator, said this year's indoor mini golf fundraiser would be held Feb. 1 from 2 until 8 p.m. with a snow date of Feb. 2. Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road in North East, is the location again this year.
CASA is charged with mentoring and protecting the rights of children in Cecil County's foster care system.
Hodge said last year there was no snow date factored in and rescheduling a month later affected participation. That's also why Par Tee Fore CASA is being held in one day, rather than two.
"We will have so many activities for the kids," Hodge said. Not only is there the miniature golf course featuring key landmarks in Cecil County, but kids will make Valentine's Day cards, visit the Photo Booth, go fishing, and get their faces painted. "It's all included with their ticket."
Also included in a child's admission is a s'mores bar, cotton candy and lunch.
"Kids eat free. That's also new this year," Hodge said.
Grown ups, meanwhile, can grab a meal from the VFW. Zeisberg said that supports the post, which has made its location available to CASA all four years. Adults can also take advantage of the cash bar.
Tickets can be purchased online at CecilCasa.org or by calling 410-996-3025 for $10 per person or $30 for a family up to five members. Anyone who pre-orders will be entered into a drawing for Kindle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.