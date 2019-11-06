NORTH EAST — Feel free to hum “O Tannenbaum” as you wander the rows of Christmas trees up for silent auction to benefit CASA of Cecil County on display at Woody’s Crab House Nov. 8 through Nov. 30.
Donna Zeisberg said 50 trees have been dressed in their finest in one of three themes; Maryland/Cecil County, Whimsical and Traditional. Jeffrey A. Lawson, superintendent of Cecil County Public Schools, was the honored judge for this year’s contest. Lawson also chose the Best Overall 2 Foot Tree and Best in Show 6 Foot Tree.
While the trees will be on display whenever Woody’s — located at 129 South Main St. in North East — is open for business, Zeisberg said bidding can take place every Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“That’s when we will have sitters there,” Zeisberg explained. “You have to get a number to start the bidding process.”
In its third year this is a major fundraiser for CASA, Cecil County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children.
Bidding will end promptly at 4 p.m. on the 30th. Zeisberg said winners can then pick up their tree and add it to their own Christmas decor.
