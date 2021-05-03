ELKTON — Even in the middle of a pandemic the group known as Cecil County CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, continued its mission and also continued to grow.
“We’ve outgrown our space,” Giulia Hodge, executive director, said of their current space on East Main Street in Elkton. “We need more space to serve more children.”
CASA has 10 paid staff and an army of volunteers who monitor and speak on behalf of children in the foster care system. That mentoring extends to their emotional and educational development.
By June 1 look for CASA to operate out of 126 East High St., a location known by many as “The Charlie Brown Building.”
“When CASA first opened I had to share an office in the county courthouse,” Hodge said. “By the time we got to the Mitchell House we had five to six employees. Now there are two full time and the rest are part time.”
“There’s also more privacy because our case managers will have their own offices,” she said.
Not only is there much more office space on East High Street, Hodge said the new location gives them room to do more for the children.
“With COVID there weren’t any camps or day care but COVID did not stop us,” Hodge said.
With help from the community CASA was able to offer a respite care program created to help foster care families. And it still has not pulled the brakes.
“We are going to be able to do respite care again this summer,” Hodge said.
And last fall when schools remained closed CASA created another way to help any families in need.
“We offered a virtual learning center that was open to any child,” Hodge said. That helped children without technology in the home, or with parents who did not feel capable to help their child and in households where the parents had to continue working outside the home.
She added that the new location also provides ore and better parking for staff, volunteers and families.
CASA will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with additional evening hours and weekend events.
Don’t look for CASA to move again anytime soon.
“We have a five year lease so I know we’re here five years,” she said.
To volunteer with CASA or to find out more about their services to the community go to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.