CHARLESTOWN — Cecil County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates who help the county’s foster children invite everyone to come to The Wellwood Friday night for Masquerade Casino Night.
Giulia Hodge, CASA’s executive director, said that the event’s title is kind of a play on words and led the CASA staff to come up with a Masquerade Award among the prizes for the gala event.
“You can wear a masquerade mask or a COVID mask,” Hodge said. “Feel free to dress it up.”
But, however dressy you want your mask to be, Hodge notes that the evening attire is casual.
“Dress comfortably,” Hodge said.
You’ll want to be comfortable so you can dance to the music provided by DJ Skip Wanner from Stockton Sound.
This is the second annual casino fundraiser and Hodge said the community has been generous with its donations for the auction and prize items.
“The prizes include golf packages, University of Delaware football tickets and baskets from Vlamis Liquors and Weaver’s Liquors,” she said.
Masquerade Casino Night still has tickets available. Those $75 tickets (or $140 for a couple) include $25,000 in “funny money” to play at the Black Jack, Roulette, Poker and Craps tables, all run by a professional gaming company.
Doors open at 6 with a complimentary bar until 7 and a cash bar from 7 until 10 p.m. Enjoy a delicious buffet and dessert and browse and bid on the auction items.
