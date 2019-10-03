ELKTON — CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Cecil County invite the public to join them this evening for a grand opening of their new space on East Main Street in Elkton.
From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, the space will be open to the public and will feature fine art and refreshments. October artist Susan Webster will be showcasing her work, which will be on display until just before Christmas.
Part of the proceeds from the sale of Webster’s art will go to benefit the non-profit.
It’s also the tenth annual Empty Bowls event just across the street tonight, and CASA has donated soup cozies available for $5 purchase.
“We are expanding,” said Donna Zeisberg, outreach coordinator of CASA of Cecil County. The advocacy organization for children opened its doors in August of 2015. “We also have a CASA visitation center located at 135 East Main Street.”
The grand opening represents the group’s ability to provide additional programs for our youth. In total, CASA of Cecil County has 76 advocates representing 93 children.
The group advocates for and supports neglected and abused children nationwide as they pass through the court system. The non-profit also works with children to ensure their right to a safe, stable and permanent home.
Zeisberg said the highest need she sees is for transitional youths aged 16 to 21, and more foster care placements for the children they serve.
“We assign CASA volunteers to be the eyes and ears of the court, and we help advocate for the best interest of the children,” she said.
CASA of Cecil County achieves their mission through the work of specially trained volunteers from the community who advocate for the best interest of children recognizing and respecting each child’s individual needs.
“By providing a voice to children in the foster care system, it is our goal to help children and promote the timely placement of those we serve in safe, permanent homes,” said Zeisberg.
“It benefits Cecil County by helping our children become productive adults.”
If you are interested in volunteering with CASA, please call 410-996-3025 or e-mail info@cecilcasa.org.
