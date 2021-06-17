ELKTON — It was a project touched with love by many hands, said Giulia Hodge, executive director of Cecil County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA.
The program that cares for the children in foster care celebrated its latest move Wednesday with a ribbon cutting for more and spacious office space at 126 East Hight St. in Elkton. Speaking ahead of wielding the ceremonial scissors, Hodge explained how the non-profit that began less than 5 years ago has already moved several times as its case load mounted and the need arose for more paid staff.
“We were working on top of each other,” Hodge said of their latest office space on East Main Street.
Now serving 81 children and boasting 76 advocates, Hodge said this new location won’t be maxed out any time soon.
In fact Hodge, for the first time, has her own office and a desk she does not have to share. It was not lost on her staff who presented Hodge with an engraved glass name plate to sit on the desk.
“Everything you see here was touched by a volunteer,” Hodge said. By that she said every piece of furniture moved, every wall painted and every flower planted. She especially wanted to acknowledge Mary Rhodes who put in more than 250 volunteer hours on the project.
Hodge was not alone in her joy over this new location.
“We’re so excited about moving into the building,” said Joyce Bowlsbey, president of the CASA Board of Directors. “CASA does so many great things in Cecil County.”
To learn more about the Court Appointed Special Advocates including how to become a volunteer go to cecilcasa.org
Look for CASA at the Cecil County Fair, and especially the Demolition Derby where the organization will be represented in the school bus and car heats. CASA will be operating a summer camp program for their foster care charges as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.