ELKTON — Less than a year into what Giulia Hodge thought would be a 5-year lease on the headquarters for Cecil County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) the non-profit is being forced to move again now that the building has been bought by Cecil County government.
Also forced out of the building is the Cecil County Pregnancy Center, another non-profit that shares the East High Street building known as The Charles Brown Building.
Cecil County Council President Robert Meffley said Wednesday that the county charter allows the county executive to make such purchases.
"If they want to buy this building we have no authority to stop it," Meffley said. "But we just can't put (these organizations) out. They do important work."
Cecil County Pregnancy Center helped more than 350 families in 2021 with medical care, parent training and supplies. CASA currently has 62 foster care children in its charge, guiding their care through the court system.
Meffley said that at a basic level he would have no issue with the county making a purchase such as this but he wants to make sure it was done with accountability.
"The whole thing is, they don't want the other building," Meffley said. Cecil County purchased the former Cecil Federal building on North Street for $1.35 million in Oct. 2020. "It was purchased by the previous county executive with no knowledge of the council. We knew nothing about it until it was done."
Meffley asked to see the appraisal, which would establish the value of the property. Al Wein, the former county administrator, told Meffley the appraisal had been done but had gone missing. Meffley has also been told it would cost the county approximately $3 million to make the North Street building usable but only $700,000 to do likewise for East High Street.
"I've never seen any estimates. I've never seen it put out to bid," he added.
According to Meffley, there is $700,000 in the current budget to renovate the current offices of the Cecil County State's Attorney.
"Show me an appraisal. If it's a good deal I'm all for it," he said.
Meffley is also concerned that the East High Street building is not secure enough for the SAO. He added the property only contains about a dozen parking spaces. Over on North Street there's three floors of space with an elevator and plenty of parking. Meffley has been told by Cecil Federal officials that the North Street building was extensively renovated prior to sale.
"But no sprinklers," he said. The East High Street building also has no sprinkler system.
However, CASA spent about $20,000 to renovate its office space and officially moved in last May.
"We got a 5-year lease so we wouldn't have to move again," said Hodge. CASA was forced out of its first offices on the third floor of the Cecil County Historical Society building.
"We started there after installing a chair lift, heating and air conditioning and a small kitchen," said Joyce Bowlsbey, president of CASA's board of directors. "Then the historical society needed it for archive space."
Vicki Karschner, executive director of the pregnancy center, said she is still waiting official word of the acquisition but that she had already heard rumblings of the impending sale.
"Pat Ulrich told me the building was up for sale," Karschner said, referring to the local real estate agent. "He said the county was coming in to inspect it and I thought that was part of the sale."
Even though it may have no impact, Russell and Hodge agreed they were going to be heard.
"My volunteer pool is not going to be happy," Hodge said.
"We have a lot of supporters," said Russell, adding Cecil County's church communities among them. "If we told people to start calling (County Executive Danielle) Hornberger's office they'd do it."
Hodge has a bigger issue. Since CASA gets its funding for building rent from the Governor's Office for Crime Control and Prevention, she can't sign a lease in which the county is the landlord.
"It's a conflict of interest to rent from the county," Hodge said, even if the county would let her offices remain. "But foster children don't vote so it doesn't matter."
Russell and Karschner say they need to find another spot downtown, somewhere that their clients with transportation issues can walk to for service.
"We have a lady with an 18-month-old in a stroller -- she's pregnant -- and she's trying to get her child into Early Head Start so she can get a job," Russell said. Without transportation, the woman was forced to make numerous trips on foot from downtown to Head Start in Hollingsworth Manor and back to get all the paperwork filed. "She got home at 5:30."
Meffley said he believes that, at the very least, the county should reimburse both groups for the cost of the renovations each had done.
