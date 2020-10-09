NORTH EAST — Chants of “Say her name! Breonna Taylor” echoed down North East’s main street around dinner time on Friday, as grassroots progressive group Cecil Solidarity gathered to honor the life of a young black woman killed by police in Louisville, Ky. earlier this year.
Louisville police were investigating criminal activity linked to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend when they arrived at her house late one night in early March. Her then-boyfriend Kenny Walker, who maintains that police did not announce themselves, fired a warning shot, hitting one officer in the leg. Police returned fire, and six bullets hit Breonna Taylor. She died on the scene.
“Today, I want to celebrate her life,” Cecil Solidarity President Christine Thompson Givens said in a rally outside the North East Public Library. “Although the oppression we face every single day may have taken her life, it will never steal her legacy, because we are going to fight for that.”
About forty members dressed in black marched from the library down Main Street.
They settled at a downtown intersection, grouping on the corners and crossing in crowds to slow down traffic while they held signs, chanted “Black Lives Matter” and spoke about the importance of Breonna Taylor’s life, the impact of her death and their own experiences with racism in Cecil County.
The group sought to slow down traffic at crosswalks where vehicles are required by law to stop for pedestrians. North East Police Department Chief James Just directed traffic to stop as demonstrators crossed and proceed when the road was clear. After about half an hour he was joined by additional officers who began directing the demonstrators when they could cross.
Their hope, members of Cecil Solidarity explained, is that the people in passing cars either better understand their message or complain to law enforcement, putting pressure on the officers to address the group’s concerns in order to quell the demonstrations.
Most passing cars simply waited until the crossing was clear, and many honked or waved in support. Others honked in frustration, and some drivers shouted obscenities and slogans like “All Lives Matter” or even “White Lives Matter” as they passed.
In an interview with The Whig, Givens said a few minutes of inconvenience while driving through North East does not compare to enduring lifelong racism and prejudice. She encouraged passersby to examine why they are angered by the assertion that Black lives matter.
“It’s not discriminatory against any other race, any other category. It’s literally saying that my Black life matters also, and that’s it,” she said. “If you believe that all lives matter, then come out with us too. We welcome anybody.”
When a driver became visibly frustrated, members of Cecil Solidarity would gather around and intensify their chanting. A small number of drivers pushed through protestors as they crossed, sometimes bumping into one of the protestors.
In one such instance, Just pulled the driver over, but North East Police Department confirmed Tuesday that no tickets had been issued and that the circumstances were still under investigation. One demonstrator who was hit went to express care and will require follow-up treatment.
Givens reaffirmed that Cecil Solidarity members are prepared to put themselves in front of traffic. She pointed to Martin Luther King, Jr., whose demonstrations drew hundreds of people to shut down traffic as they marched in the street.
She added that they hope to cause some discomfort that brings attention to the issues Cecil Solidarity members speak about.
“Our intent is to be seen and to be heard,” she said. “I’m going to continue to abide by the laws so that nobody gets arrested and our people stay safe. But at the same time, we would hope that law enforcement do their job and make sure that we are safe.”
