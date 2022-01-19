NORTH EAST — Riley Thomas and her friends, Addie Carrillo and Shayla Patel, gave the same glowing review on Sunday after taking a ride through downtown North East in a horse-drawn carriage.
“It was good, but very cold,” said Addie, 9, of North East, prompting her companions, Shayla, 9, as well, of Delaware, and Riley, 10, also of North East, to echo the assessment she had just uttered.
It stood to reason. After all, it was a bone-chilling 28 degrees on an overcast afternoon, maybe three or four hours before snow and sleet started falling. And the carriage in which they rode is of the Turn-of-the Century variety — as in last century, making it more than 100 years old, so it wasn’t equipped with windows and a heating system.
The cold weather also made sense, considering that the horse-drawn carriage rides that are scheduled in North East this month and part of February fall under the umbrella of “Cecil Nights, Winter Lights,” a promotion that includes various seasonal events throughout this county.
“It’s not just today,” said JoAnn Dawson, who is at the reins of the horse-drawn carriage during the rides given to paying customers. “We did rides on Jan. 8 at night, from 5 to 7, and it was 35 degrees then.”
But enough about the cold and more about the horse-drawn carriage rides.
Dawson sits in the driver’s seat of the restored Autotop Surrey carriage during the rides through town. She and her husband, Ted Dawson, have owned and operated Fairwinds Farm near North East since 1999, providing horse-riding lessons, pony rides and numerous other activities. Their farm was inducted into the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame in 2015.
While walk-ons are accepted when possible, people are urged to visit the North East Chamber of Commerce website to register in advance for time slots for the days that the horse-drawn carriage rides are offered. The dates and times of the upcoming carriage rides can be found on that website. Up to four people can ride at a time, with one in the front of the carriage, next to Dawson, and three in the back.
Each horse-drawn carriage ride lasts about five to seven minutes. They start on the northern end of Main Street, across from the PNC Bank. The horse-drawn carriage heads south on Main Street, before making a left onto a side street and then another left onto Mauldin Avenue, on which it heads north and returns to the starting point.
The driving force behind that carriage — actually, make that “in front of that carriage” — on Sunday was Teddy, a 16-year-old Belgian draft horse, the sight of which draws comparisons to the Clydesdales associated with Anheuser-Busch and, more specifically, Budweiser beer.
Teddy and the horses of Budweiser fame are in the same category, which is draft horse, but Teddy’s breed is Belgian while the Bud horses are Clydesdales, she explained.
For more information about the horse-drawn carriage rides, please visit the North East Chamber of Commerce website at https://northeastchamber.org.
