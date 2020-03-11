EASTON — A Caroline County Public Schools employee has self-quarantined out of "an abundance of caution" after exhibiting flu-like symptoms following a trip, School Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens wrote in a statement that was sent to parents and posted on the district's website Wednesday afternoon, March 11.
"CCPS has been notified by an employee who recently returned from travel that they had begun exhibiting flu-like symptoms," Saelens stated. Since returning from travel, the employee has had no contact with students. The employee proactively contacted the health department to evaluate their risk.
"The employee has not yet been tested," the notice stated. "Out of an abundance of caution, the employee, in consultation with CCPS, is voluntarily self-quarantining. MDH has recommended household members self-quarantine as well.
Based on advice from the local health department and MDH, there is no need to close schools or take additional action at this time. CCPS has already undertaken additional disinfecting measures in potentially impacted areas.
“We are greatly appreciative to this employee for proactively ensuring the protection of other staff and students,” Saelens said. “We will continue to monitor this situation.”
“Families can be assured that the health and well-being of our students and the learning environment is always our primary focus, and we are committed to communicating with them throughout the COVID-19 concern,” Saelens stated.
Local health officials urge anyone with general questions about COVID-19 to call 2-1-1 for updated health information. Individuals who are demonstrating symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath) and think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, either through travel or close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should contact their primary care provider.
