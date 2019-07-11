NEWARK, Del. — If you are caring for a disabled person, or see that in your future, there's a free caregiver conference coming in August that could be helpful.
Easterseals Delaware & Maryland's Eastern Shore and the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities have joined forces to host the 9th annual Caregiver Conference on Aug. 28 at the Embassy Suites, located at 654 S. College Ave.
This year's theme is "Caregiving: Up Close and Personal," providing information for every step in the journey from experts in community support and advocacy.
Registration includes a continental breakfast and on-site respite care provided by Comfort Keepers.
For more information, call 302-221-1087 or go online to easterseals.com/de
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.