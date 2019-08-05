ELKTON — An early morning car fire Sunday in the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood is being investigated, officials reported.
A neighbor called 911 about 2:41 a.m. Sunday after spotting a car ablaze in front of 310 Hollingsworth Manor off Road 14 Center, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Five Singerly Fire Company firefighters responded to the one-alarm call, extinguishing it in five minutes, officials reported.
The 1988 Honda CRX, owned by Gustavo Gonzalez Barcenas, was destroyed in the fire, resulting in an estimated loss of $1,000, according to officials.
No one was injured in the incident, nor has anyone been arrested, however, fire marshals are continuing to investigate. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can remain anonymous and are urged to contact the MOSFM tip line at 1-800-492-7529 or the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.
