OXFORD, Pa. — From now until Dec. 20, you have a chance to win a minivan full of toys at Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Jeff D’Ambrosio Chevrolet as part of the dealership’s Christmas to Remember Sweepstakes.
Dealership staff have stuffed a used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT minivan full of toys. Now, they are welcoming community members to step right up and try to guess the dollar amount of the toys inside the van, according to Kathy Hower, the dealership’s controller.
The person who submits the guess closest to the actual dollar amount without going over will win the minivan and all of the toys it holds. Second- and third-place winners will earn $250 American Express gift cards, Hower said.
People can guess by visiting Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Jeff D’Ambrosio Chevrolet, located at 2158 Baltimore Pike in Oxford, Pa., through Dec. 20. Folks can also place their guess at First Friday in downtown Oxford on Dec. 6, according to Hower.
Then, the winner of the sweepstakes will be announced at the dealership on Dec. 21, Hower said.
According to Hower, the dealership usually “adopts” a family to give presents to around Christmas, but decided to do the sweepstakes instead this year.
Hower said the dealership likes to help families, especially during the winter holidays.
“We like to do whatever we can to give back,” she said. “I feel like this would help a family out greatly, so we try to do that every year.”
