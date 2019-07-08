ELKTON — Nominations are being sought for an open supervisor seat on the Cecil Soil Conservation Board.
One of 24 boards across Maryland, the Cecil County board needs people with a knowledge of, and sincere interest in, proper land use, as well as the conservation of soil, water and other natural resources.
Board members serve five-year terms. While it is a volunteer position, members can receive a per diem for participating in meetings.
Nominating forms and more information on the volunteer position are available at the Maryland Department of Agriculture website, mda.maryland.gov/resourse_conservation.
