NOTTINGHAM, PA. — On what would have been his son Eli’s 21st birthday, Paul Matthews will unveil a classic custom pick-up truck he has dubbed “Cancer Slayer.”
Eli Seth Matthews lost his battle against leukemia when he was just 10 years old. In his memory, and to continue the fight against childhood cancer, the Eli Seth Matthews Foundation was born. Also continued in his memory is Hot Wheels From Heaven. People are invited to purchase the popular die cast cars, affix them with the Hot Wheels From Heaven sticker and leave them in random places as a gift to the finder. On the sticker is a link to the Facebook page where finders can post their new Hot Wheels car and the location where it was found. To date the little cars with the big gold labels have been placed in all 50 states and 35 countries.
That’s how Cancer Slayer came to be. It’s a life-size Hot Wheels car.
“I’ll be giving kids battling cancer rides in the truck,” he said. “When I give kids a ride in this I want them to never forget.”
With much of the help from Michael Houser at Houser’s Family Auto Center, 133 Baltimore Pike, Matthews has been working more than two years to gut, rebuild and trick out this 1951 Ford F1.
But he had a lot of others helping along the way.
“There was a lot that went into this. The transmission was built by Frank Cahill,” Matthews said, adding it was Cahill’s final project before his death. The engine was rebuilt and pumped up.
“It shoots flames,” he said. Matthews gives no details. Instead he teases about what’s been done to every square inch of the truck. It’s a four wheeled Easter egg of discoveries for those lucky enough to get a good look.
“The interior is mahogany wood off of a pallet,” he said. There’s a story behind every detail.
“I needed to make this something different,” he said.
Cancer Slayer will be unveiled this Saturday morning. The party starts at 10 a.m. with Wawa coffee and donuts. This will be a chance to get a hoodie to support the foundation, emblazoned with “bELIeve” because the family believes there will be a cure found.
Eli has been gone 10 years, but the foundation has raised more than $400,000 for research into that cure and for the Eli Seth Matthews Foundation Scholarship at Oxford High School, which is awarded to a student pursuing a medical education.
Now Matthews is thinking he might have to contact Mattel, the company that owns Hot Wheels, about making a die cast model of Cancer Slayer.
You see, when Eli died, Matthews adopted the number 333, the number for angels. He has the numbers tattooed on his arm. Whenever he gets the numbers on a receipt, on a sign or somewhere else he figures it’s his angels nearby.
So he looked up the Hot Wheels to contact them about making that Cancer Slayer model.
“The address is 333 Continental Boulevard in El Segundo, California,” Matthews said.
He considers that divine intervention.
