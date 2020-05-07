Campaign mailer raises questions and call volume for public safety officials

ELKTON — A recent campaign mailer has become a topic of serious discussion within local police agencies as they question the reason for the mailer and the information provided therein.
Recently, Cecil County Executive candidate Danielle Hornberger’s campaign, through Friends of Danielle Hornberger, sent out a campaign mailer that asserts that crime is out of control in Elkton.
The mailer asserts that current Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy “is bringing crime and corruption to Cecil County,” and asserts a number of statistics that has local law enforcement officials scratching their heads.
Of the allegations in Hornberger’s mailer, it is asserted that Elkton has the highest crime rate in the state after Baltimore City. It also asserts that one in 15 residents (presumably in Elkton, though the mailer doesn’t say) were robbed and 1 in 78 has a chance to be a victim of a violent crime, including rapes, attacks or murders.
It then says the following:
“It wasn’t always like this. In the two years before Alan McCarthy was elected as county executive, crime declined 33%. In the two years after he was elected, crime jumped 25%.”
This figures are concerning to officials with the Town of Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office in Elkton.
‘It is totally incorrect’
Elkton mayor Robert Alt said he wasn’t sure why Hornberger’s campaign mailer was specifically attacking Elkton as a campaign tactic against McCarthy.
“Dr. Alan McCarthy has no control over the police department nor any of the actions with our town,” Alt said. “It is totally incorrect.”
Alt said that town leaders and the Elkton Police Department are working hard to make Elkton a better place to live, and noted that with respect to crime, the town’s numbers are down over the previous five years.
“Our guys are proactive and we do what we can do to prevent crime,” he said.
Alt said he felt like the mailer was a specific attack not only on the Elkton Police Department, but also the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Captain Joe Zurolo, who actually handles the statistics for EPD, said he wasn’t sure where several of the figures Hornberger was citing actually were coming from.
Hornberger, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Cecil County Executive McCarthy in the primary on June 2.
Official crime statistics
According to FBI figures available online, for the town of Elkton in 2014, there were 229 violent crimes reported. In 2015, that number dropped to 203 and dropped further in 2016 to 159. In 2017, that number increased to 184, and then further increased to 199 in 2018. Zurolo confirmed that those numbers matched the number the police department has on record.
According to Hornberger’s mailer, which claims crime dropped 33 percent in the two years prior to McCarthy being elected, presumably 2015 and 2016 and increased 25 percent in the two years since he has been elected, presumably 2017 and 2018.
From 2014 to 2016, violent crime did drop from 229 to 159, or a 30.6 percent decrease. From 2016 to 2018, violent crimes did increase, from 159 to 199 or a 20.1. Presumably the flier is referring to these numbers — as they are the closest to the figures alleged — however, they do not take into account property crimes, which showed a decrease over the same period.
For property crimes, which includes crimes such as arson, burglary, larceny theft and motor vehicle theft, the reported cases in 2014 were 1,160 offenses. In 2015, 1,169 were reported, with 1,090 in 2016, 977 in 2017 and 989 in 2018. This means that from 2014 to 2016, property crimes decreased six percent. From 2016 to 2018 property crimes decreased 9.2 percent.
Overall, using these statistics, there was a 10 percent decrease in crime rates overall from 2014 to 2016 in the town of Elkton. From 2016 to 2018, the overall crime rate decreased 4.8 percent.
Zurolo not only confirmed these numbers, but noted the FBI’s statistics only go up to 2018. In looking at 2019’s numbers, Zurolo noted that the violent crimes reported are down significantly from 2018 at 152. Property crimes ticked up to 1,039 for a total of 1,191.
Gathering data for statistics
In discussing the numbers, Zurolo said that when he tracks his crime statistics he looks at the figures over a five year interval. He said that part of the reason departments look at five year intervals is because communities can have what he called anomalies, where the numbers might increase or decrease significantly, but the truer view of whether crime rates are trending up or down is looking at the rate in a five year interval.
Zurolo said over the last five years, the trend is that violent crime is down 22 percent and property crimes are down approximately three percent.
Zurolo said one of the reasons the crime rate is down is the proactive nature of EPD’s policing philosophy. He mentioned that, for instance, the department has a street crimes unit that specifically seeks to reduce street level crimes. He said the department identifies hot spots in the community, and the street crimes unit is deployed to those spots to take aggressive enforcement actions.
“This philosophy is paying dividends,” Zurolo said. “This is community policing at its best.
He said the department also initiates saturation patrols where officers will saturate certain areas to address crimes, noting that the department’s philosophy is heavily data driven.
‘It is a disservice’
Zurolo said he felt that Hornberger’s comparison of Elkton to an area like Baltimore City is disingenuous.
“It is a disservice to the men and women in this department,” Zurolo said.
Zurolo added that since the mailer has been released, the department has gotten calls from citizens showing their support. He said that people in response to the mailer were reaching out to the department to let officers know that residents support the work the department does.
After the release of Hornberger’s mailer, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said he also received a number of phone calls, from area business leaders, residents and members of his own staff.
Confusion about scope
“There were a lot of questions about the information in mailer,” he said.
Adams said initially he wasn’t sure even what the mailer was referring to because it was so vague.
“When they are talking about Elkton, are they talking about Elkton the incorporated town? Or Elkton including the 21921 zip code?” he asked.
Adams and State’s Attorney James Dellmyer said if the mailer was referencing the entire zip code, it would include areas policed by the sheriff’s department and Maryland State Police.
Adams said he was also concerned about the statements made in the mailer because he knew his department’s numbers were no where near the numbers referenced in the mailer.
“Our crime rate has been reduced while our arrests have been increasing,” Adams said.
CCSO Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes said that overall the county’s crime rate has been reduced from 4,318 per 100,000 in 2008 to 2,467 per 100,000 in 2018. In 2014, that figure was 3,312, and in 2016 it was 2,920. Meaning that since the period referenced in Hornberger’s mailer, crime has decreased overall county wide.
The CCSO’s 2019 annual report, a copy of which was provided by Adams, and which can also be found on the sheriff’s department website notes that in 2015, 90 violent crimes and 680 property crimes were reported. In 2016 those numbers were 90 and 617 respectively. In 2017 the numbers dropped to 65 and 505, and continued in 2018 to 77 and 450 respectively. The 2019 numbers reported 70 violent crimes and 394 property crimes, according to the information provided. Overall from 2015 to 2019, there has been a nearly 40 percent reduction in overall crime in the county.
Adams noted, as did Zurolo, that anomalies do happen in crime statistics and that is one of the main reasons departments look at five year intervals to determine trends. He also noted that in small communities anomalies are more common due to the smaller population sample available to analyze the statistics.
The importance of accurate information
Adams said as sheriff he wants to stay out of the political fray in the upcoming election but he said when blatant misinformation is presented to the public, especially when it deals with crime or crime figures, it is important to correct the information.
Dellmyer said his concern is that county law enforcement and the staff in his office are all public safety officials, and he too was concerned about the inaccurate and misleading information. He noted that the data clearly shows that crime is going down and that the county’s law enforcement agencies are doing their job.
Dellmyer said after the mailer came out, there were many in his office who were deeply concerned because of how the mailer depicts law enforcement agencies. He said he was specifically concerned due to all the work that has been put into the state’s attorney’s office to improve policies and procedures. He noted that his staff has worked exceptionally hard to improve the office and he feels that those results are readily apparent.
“It discounts all the hard work staff has put into this,” he said. “It is important for the public to know what we have done.”
‘I knew the number was inaccurate’
One of the specific concerns that all of the officials the Whig spoke to had was the mailer’s assertion that one in 15 people in Elkton have been robbed. None had any clue where that number came from, and neither the CCSO nor EPD’s numbers matched the mailer’s assertion.
“There is no way one in 15 people were robbed,” Adams said. “I knew the number was inaccurate.”
According to the FBI statistics confirmed by Zurolo for the Town of Elkton, in 2018 there were 56 reported robberies in Elkton, or 1 out of 280 residents based upon the FBI’s population numbers for the town. In 2018 the CCSO reported 16 robberies.
Another of the figures that was questioned by public safety officials was the assertion that Elkton’s crime rate is the worst in the state behind only Baltimore City. Dellmyer said that recent statistics would place Cecil County as a whole at the 7th highest crime rate and he noted that number was trending downward.
Both Adams and Zurolo said that Hornberger never reached out to their departments to either obtain accurate and up to date figures or discuss any issues relating to the figures.
Two attempts were made to reach Hornberger to discuss this story. On the second attempt, Hornberger answered her cell phone but said that due to issues she has with the Cecil Whig, she would prefer to provide a written statement regarding the matter. At 4:45 p.m. she requested the Whig submit questions to her and those questions were submitted just prior to 5 p.m. As of press time no response had been received.
(1) comment
Thank you for providing a fair and impartial account of the facts. Hopefully voters take the misrepresentation made by certain candidates into consideration when they cast their vote for County Executive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.