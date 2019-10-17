ELKTON — A brain storming session by the Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition has resulted in a huge Halloween event to be held Oct. 26 at Elkton High School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in conjunction with National Drug Take Back Day.
The “Spooktacular Fall Festival” will be several events in one said Beth Creek, executive director of Youth Empowerment Source, the Elkton-based agency overseeing Drug Free Cecil. Creek said there are still some spaces available for people, organizations or companies that want to participate in the Trunk or Treat portion of the event, free of charge.
“We even have candidates participating,” she said. Two spaces are given to each participant; one for the vehicle and another to set up their own table for information.
“There’s also a community health fair,” Creek said. That includes tables and information from the Drug Enforcement Administration, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Creek said the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is bring out its Humvee and there would be other activities for the kids along with Trunk or Treating.
National Drug Take Back Day encourages people to bring prescription and over the counter pills and capsules for safe disposal instead of leaving them home where they could be abused or ingested accidentally. There will be a drop off point at the Spooktacular Fall Festival.
Creek said at noon Kendall Ehrlich, former Maryland first lady and the deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, will present awards to several local organizations.
Anyone needing more information, or who wants to get involved can go online to drugfreececil.org/event or call 443-593-3900.
