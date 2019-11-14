ELKTON — New plans for a business park, complete warehouse space, are in the works near the Interstate 95 interchange near Route 279, as well as possibly another hotel and a fast food restaurant.
For at least a decade, the property was slated for a hotel with other possibilities of additional office space or a conference center. But now with a new owner contracted to buy the parcel, the new vision is a high-end light industrial use with 117,600 square-feet of floor space.
“I think the market is just right for this kind of use,” contract purchaser Stephen Shaw of Shaw Real Estate told the Planning Commission this week.
Planning Director Jeanne Minner told the Whig that it would likely be built out as flexible space, allowing developers to scout possible office tenants as well as warehouse uses.
“It’s high in demand right now because companies can rent out the space small companies need and it’s flexible use,” she said.
Because the property is already zoned Highway Interchange Commercial (C-3), light manufacturing is permitted by right. In the past the Planning Commission approved a hotel with special conditions, including a variance to build it 50 feet high.
But since special exception use does not transfer with the deed, Shaw had to return to the Planning Commission on Monday to re-approve the hotel use.
“We’re just here to create a little bit of flexibility down the road to make sure that we have the ability to build what might be the intended uses going forward,” Shaw said.
Rough plans show a possible hotel sized at 16,800 square feet or a fast foot/commercial space under 3,000 square feet.
The Planning Commission voted 4-0 approved the special exemption for the hotel, with commission member Will Muller absent.
If developers follow through with the hotel and the fast food restaurant, it would join the proliferation of other options that have taken advantage of the I-95 interchange.
“The areas is perfect for my my opinion is perfect for this type of application,” Planning Commission Chair David Wiseman said.
The request for the hotel now heads to the Board of Zoning Appeals, which meets on Nov. 21 at the Elkton Administration Building.
When preliminary site plans for the business park and other additions to the property are filed, it would once again appear before the Planning Commission.
