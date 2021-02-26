ELKTON — Investigators are looking for leads after an unknown person or people broke into a garage on a property near Elkton and stole thousands of rounds of varied ammunition valued at approximately $30,000, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO deputies responded to the unit block of Starling Lane, off Barksdale Road, northeast of Elkton, on Monday morning after the property owner reported that a burglary-related theft had occurred there, police said. The property owner estimated that the crime occurred between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, police added.
“The door to the detached garage had been opened and a large amount of ammunition — thousands of rounds — was missing from inside that garage. The ammunition was for handguns and rifles, all different calibers,” said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
Investigators do not believe that this was a random burglary, but, rather, that the garage had been targeted by a person or people with knowledge that the outbuilding contained a large amount of ammunition, according to Holmes.
“We don’t know if the stolen ammunition is going to be used or if it going to be sold,” Holmes said.
He reported that some pawn shops in Maryland do buy and sell guns and related items, noting that laws relating to the sale of ammunition are different from state to state.
Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the person or people responsible for the Starling Lane burglary and, or, help them locate the stolen ammunition is asked to call Det. Charles Dix of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office at 410-392-2125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.