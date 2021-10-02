COLORA - Investigators are trying to identify two people who broke into a pharmacy in Colora early Thursday morning and stole "various amounts of prescription medication," according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO deputies started their investigation at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, when the break-in at Colora Pharmacy in the 2500 block of Jacob Tome Highway was discovered, police said. The burglary occurred between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday, based on surveillance footage, police added.
Video gleaned from the pharmacy's surveillance cameras shows two people dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts, jeans, gloves and face masks on the business property during that time period, police reported.
"They had tools to force their way into the business. Once inside, they stole various amounts of prescription medication. I can say that they stole painkillers," said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
The suspects were inside the pharmacy approximately five minutes, before exiting the building, according to Holmes. It was not clear, as of Saturday, if the suspects left the business property on foot or in a vehicle.
As of the weekend, CCSO investigators had not released the surveillance video of the burglary or photos gleaned from it.
Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the two suspects is asked to call CCSO Det. Bryan Rock at 410-392-2124 or the agency's tip-line at 410-392-2180. Calls can remain anonymous.
