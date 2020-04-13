Burglar alarm at Elkton-area business triggers ongoing investigation

ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after law enforcement officers responded to a burglar alarm at an auto repair shop near Elkton over the weekend, according to the Maryland State Police.
MSP troopers rushed to the business, Brantwood Service Center in the 1500 block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), south of Elkton, at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, after the alarm alerted them, Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, told the Cecil Whig on Monday.
Troopers did not see any possible suspects on the premises or in the surrounding area, Kirschner reported.
Several MSP vehicles were at the scene, including an MSP Crime Scene Unit van, he said. As part of the on-scene investigation, crime scene technicians attempted to lift fingerprints and gather other evidence that could help them identify the suspect or suspects, he added.
"They were there for a couple of hours," Kirschner said.
As of Monday afternoon, investigators still hadn't determined if the suspect or suspects entered the Brantwood Service Center building, according to police.
