ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a bullet ripped into a home near Elkton on Wednesday while a teenage resident — engaged in a virtual classroom — was inside the residence, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
No one was wounded during the incident, which occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday in the unit block of Pleasant Hill Drive, off Kirk Road, north of Elkton.
“A 15-year-old resident was doing online school when she heard a window shatter,” reported Lt. Micheal Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, who outlined that the girl called her mother who, in turn, contacted authorities.
Investigators determined that a bullet, which had been fired from a yet-to-be-determined point, ripped through a house window before coming to rest inside the home, according to Holmes, who emphasized that the bullet did not come close to the teenage resident.
“Investigators recovered the bullet on the floor in the living room. She was in a different part of the house,” Holmes said.
As of Thursday, investigators had not determined if the unknown shooter targeted the house or if the shooter accidentally shot the house, according to Holmes. “That’s the question we’re still trying to answer: Was this intentional or was this someone shooting recklessly while in the general area (of the house),” Holmes said.
Anyone with information that might help detectives in this investigation is asked to call the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 410-392-2109.
