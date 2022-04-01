ELKTON - A blaze gutted what investigators are describing as a "mixed occupancy" building on a water-view property near the Elk River, south of Elkton, on Thursday, causing an estimated $500,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
In addition, an employee of an unspecified company suffered a minor injury to his left hand during the two-alarm fire, which started shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday in the unit block of River Road, fire officials reported.
A maintenance worker called 911 at 11:04 a.m. after discovering the blaze, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 60 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in structural damage to the two-story building, which is across the street from the Elk River, and it destroyed approximately $200,000 in property inside the structure, according to an MOSFM spokesperson. A business sign in front of the building reads: "Taylor's Marina, Boat Slips, Marine Services, A Division of Locust Point Marina . . ."
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM determined that the blaze started at an "interior loft space," fire officials said. They concluded that the fire started accidentally, fire officials added. As of Friday afternoon, specifics of how the fire started were unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.