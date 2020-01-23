PERRYVILLE — Lieutenant Keith Budnick said it's time.
"I'm done. Thirty-four years of this is long enough," Budnick said from his office at the Perryville Police Department.
On the whiteboard is a countdown to Jan. 31; his last day of work as the second in command.
Budnick came to the Perryville Police Department not long after retiring from the Maryland Transportation Authority police where he served 22 years after a stint in the US Air Force.
"When I joined it was the Maryland Toll Facilities Police," Budnick said. He spent half his years at the Fort McHenry Tunnel detachment and the rest at the Hatem Bridge unit, retiring in Aug. 2007. "I was so young," he said of his retirement from MDTA at 45.
"A month and a half after that I came to Perryville," he said. He was recruited by then-Chief Chris Daly, who was also an MDTA alumnus.
It was Budnick who encouraged Allen Miller, the current chief of police, to come to Perryville, also from MDTA police.
According to Budnick the biggest difference between both agencies is the type of work.
"Transportation is basically a traffic (enforcement) department," he said of MDTA. "Here it's a full service police department."
When Budnick joined the local force he was one of six officers. Now it's doubled, and is based in a state of the art headquarters off Otsego Street. Miller credits Budnick for monitoring construction of the building and making sure it was done to department specifications.
"Now he said he wants to spend time with his wife and take it easy," Miller said.
Miller plans to promote Sgt. Bob Nitz to the rank of lieutenant and make Cpl. Dale Hoffman his sergeant.
"We'll also hire one new officer," Miller said.
At the Tuesday night work session Budnick was presented with a key to Perryville as well as several proclamations thanking him for his service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.