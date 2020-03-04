ELKTON — The Cecil County Department of Parks & Recreation and Department of Public Works opened the Elk Room at the Cecil County Administration building for public comment as they gathered ideas to redevelop Brantwood Park.
Representatives from Whitney, Bailey, Cox & Magnani, LLC led the meeting, splitting the audience of 75 into three groups in order to ensure all ideas were heard as the group puts together for a master plan for the park on Williams Road.
After the online survey closes in a few weeks, WBCM will move forward with draft proposals, which will be met with another public hearing before the final master plan is adopted. This process is expected to take roughly a year.
Of the 120 acres, 94 are developable in the park. The remaining acres are set aside due to either regulatory requirement for wetlands/forest area or accommodation for parking.
The representatives threw out ideas to get conversation going, before those in attendance were split into groups. They look to include features from four categories, although they’re not limited to these amenities. These categories were trails, recreation, environmental and athletic.
“What would you want to see?” asked the company’s vice president Randall Hughes.
“What will make it successful and what will make it unsuccessful [in the community]?”
Of the amenities residents would like to see include: disc golf, fishing, space/programming for environmental education, board walk for wetland area, inclusion of a community garden and farmers market. If you have any suggestions or would like to take the Brantwood Park Master Plan Survey visit the ccgov.org and search for “Brantwood Park” under the Parks and Recreation tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.