ABERDEEN — It’s a scavenger hunt and it’s a tourism-style extravaganza so naturally this fundraiser to benefit the Cecil County Boys and Girls Clubs has been dubbed “Scaveganza.”
“You have to say it with gusto,” said Derek DeWitt, executive director. “It’s just fun.”
Get ready for fun, according to Travon Tribble, Graphic Design and Marketing Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties.
“You go from North East to Rising Sun,” Tribble said as an example of how the game is played. “You’ll look for businesses and landmarks and take a selfie or answer questions.”
Scaveganza runs from Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.
“It’s a 4-day event. We’re hoping it doesn’t rain all four days,” he said. However it will go on, rain or shine.
The first step is to download the Goose Chase app on your phone or tablet. Then go to http://bgcharfordcecil.org/event/scaveganza/ and register your team of two to four players at $20 each. Scaveganza teams can be family, friends, or co-workers, he said. The app will be where you will find the map and clues for the game.
The game begins at noon on the 12th. Teams have until midnight on the 15th to complete as many stops as possible.
Each stop is sponsored by a business or supporter of the program that mentors school-aged children.
“Sponsors gave us a paragraph about their company to get their logo out in front of people,” DeWitt said.”It was designed to encourage, support and highlight small business while benefitting Cecil County Boys and Girls Clubs.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring should call the club at 410-272-0100.
Thanks to the pandemic the clubs in Charlestown and North East are operating virtually. Tribble said “Club On the Go” is a traveling Boys and Girls clubhouse.
“We bring the van to different places in the county including North East United Methodist Church,” he said. “People can also request a stop.”
Keeping health and safety in mind, this fundraiser also operates in a way that maintains social distancing.
“You can get in and get out safely,” DeWitt said of the competition.
Along with gift cards, prizes include cash and of course, bragging rights.
“We may have hit the mark on how to fundraise during COVID,” DeWitt said.
Scaveganza will return in the spring to benefit the Harford County clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.