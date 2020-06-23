CONOWINGO — Although the members of Boy Scout Troop 28 continued to meet via Zoom during the shelter-in-place orders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic it was not the same as a regular meeting with everyone in the same room.
“It’s good to see them outside,” said Cathy Guthrie, committee chair for the scout troop that normally meets at Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun.
This week the scouts are holding their own week of camping at Rocky Slope Nature Park, a private, 20-acre site off Desire Drive owned by Ray Dion.
“They were supposed to go to Resica Falls (Scout Reservation),” Guthrie said of the plans for Troop 28. The pandemic closed that Pennsylvania campground as well as Camps Rodney and Horseshoe. “And with all the regulations I understand.”
Dion offered use of his property. Guthrie made tons of phone calls to see if this was acceptable to parents of the scouts, the scout council and if it could be pulled off with COVID safety rules in place. Fortunately even more regulations were removed recently.
Temperatures are still checked and food is cooked elsewhere and brought to the camp.
“Last night we had this thing called a Walk-Around Taco,” said Max Bocklage. In an almost reverential tone he described the meal, which was all the elements of a taco, but poured into a single-serve bag of Doritos or Fritos and eaten with a fork. “The chips blend with the taco meat and it tastes so good.”
Guthrie said the scouts are each sleeping in their own tents as well, instead of the usual buddy system.
Other than that it’s a typical week of Boy Scout themed adventure. That includes lessons with Dion, a master gardener and naturalist who has been showing the 14 scouts all the plants and trees and teaching how to identify each specie. The property also has a creek waterfall and five hiking trails so there’s been a lot of exploring.
“We have a lot of first years,” Guthrie noted. She and Scoutmaster Steve Bennett have noticed that the more seasoned scouts eagerly help the younger scouts.
“This group is really good at that,” added Dion.
Of course there is wood carving, knot-tying, kayaking and working on badges. Guthrie said the foundational merit badges are the focal point including knot-tying and first aid.
Before the campout ends Friday Trenton Bennett hoped to have one particular honor earned.
“I want to get my Second Class Rank by the end of the week,” Bennett, 13, from Rising Sun, said.
Andrew Learn, 11, from North East, was looking forward to kayaking. He’s done it before.
“If something happens it’s your fault but you also have more maneuverability,” Learn said, comparing kayaking to canoes.
For Matteo Platt, 12, the highlight of the week comes Friday.
“We’re going to the pool,” Platt, from North East said, although he admits he liked the lessons about trees.
Jeremiah Seib from Colora also appreciated the tree information.
“A couple of the trees, like the fruit trees, I didn’t know they could grow here,” 15-year-old Seib said. “It’s been cool getting to explore in an area near us.”
Guthrie was enjoying just watching the boys interact.
“When they first got here they all just stood in a big circle and talked,” she said. “I stood from a distance away and just watched. It was nice to see them together again. It was good to see them outside.”
Find out more about Rocky Slope Nature Park on Facebook.
