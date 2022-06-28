NEWARK, Del. – Both sides of Elkton Road will reopen next week as a two-year construction project gets closer to completion.
Starting at 8 p.m. July 6, the contraflow pattern will end, and motorists will go back to driving on the correct side of the road. There will be one lane open in each direction.
Through the end of September, crews will be finishing concrete pavement work, installing islands at the intersections and paving the intersections.
“Motorists should use caution and expect minor delays moving through the area,” said Robin Bryson, a spokesman for the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The $25 million project is focused on Elkton Road between Stonegate Boulevard in Elkton and Casho Mill Road in Newark. It began in fall 2020 when all traffic was moved to the southbound side while crews rebuilt the northbound lanes. In August 2021, the northbound side reopened and work began on the southbound side.
The Elkton Road work will provide a more permanent solution to the potholes and rough road surface that has plagued the highway for several years. The project will also add a third northbound travel lane between Otts Chapel Road and Christina Parkway, as well as a 10-foot-wide paved bicycle and pedestrian path that will run parallel to the northbound lanes but be separated by a grassy median.
