PERRYVILLE — Whether the candy was being handed out or received there were a lot of happy folks in Lower Ferry Park Friday night for the Halloween Boo Bash.
With free games and activities, vendors, food trucks, and music on top of Trunk or Treat, the Perryville Park was packed with folks of all ages, many in costume.
