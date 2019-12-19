ELKTON — Cecil County’s financial standing is stable, but financial advisors suggest that the sewer fund will need to become self-sustaining and more money will have to be saved up in the next few years in order for the county to hit the highest bond ratings possible.
Last month, the county’s bond ratings were reaffirmed at AA+ from Standard and Poor’s Global (S&P) and Aa2 from Moody’s Investor Services. That puts the county one step below the highest rating for S&P and two steps behind on Moody’s scale.
Bond ratings determine the interest rate a government entity will see when it sells bonds for capital projects, much like getting a good credit rating will help net a low interest rate on a loan.
Throughout the year, County Executive Alan McCarthy made significant proposals — raising sewer rates and implementing a budget stabilization fund — frequently pointing to the need of sustaining and even raising the bond rating. The last time Cecil County was upgraded was in 2014.
While these efforts were commended by Davenport & Company, financial advisors based in Towson, representatives also warned that the county needed to continue shoring up the fund balance and make the sewer fund pay for itself if it wanted to see that coveted AAA bond rating.
“Ratings don’t change often … The reason why they do is when the fundamentals [of the county] change, which is why you’ve upgraded recently,” Joe Mason, senior vice president of Davenport & Company, told the council. “Now your budgets are structurally balanced, the rating agencies will be looking at what you've done for that trend to continue.”
Specifically, Moody’s and S&P reported to be in favor of McCarthy’s conservative policies like ending the use of fund balance to balance the budget — resulting in a tax hike in Fiscal Year 2018 — and raising sewer rates last year.
But Mason warned that the sewer fund was going to be one of the red flags the rating agencies would look for.
Mason also recommended that county look at expanding its amortization period for sewer infrastructure from 20 years to 30 years. That would match the life of the infrastructure and lower payments.
“What rating agencies care about in terms of enterprise debt is does it produce enough revenue to cover the debt service. Currently it does not,” Mason said.
As for the fund balance policy, Jennifer Diercksen, first vice president of Davenport & Company, said that both rating agencies would like to see the county continue adding to the fund balance.
“Fund balance is the most important credit metric that they look at,” she said.
But Cecil County has about 19.5% of its finances in reserves, which is still below the national median at 34%.
Other challenges the county faces is an above average debt burden compared on a national basis, but that is in part because Maryland counties are responsible with school funding while other school districts in different states have taxing authority. Compared to the rest of the state, Cecil County is on par with others, Diercksen said.
S & P recommend that the county implement a five-year financial plan, and if it isn’t done soon, it could drop the county’s rating.
Diercksen also recommended that county look at how it structures its debt service payment, as it could lend more financial flexibility to pay out smaller amounts over a 30-year period.
Cecil County does look favorable for its stable tax base and investing in infrastructure, particularly sewer lines along the Route 40 corridor.
“That has generated a fair amount of economic development, and if that continues, you’ve got a very good case to make for a positive movement in ratings,” Mason said. “We’re very optimistic about the future of Cecil County via these ratings.”
