ELKTON - A bomb threat targeting the Walmart in Elkton on Wednesday proved to be unsubstantiated, after officers and other first responders evacuated shoppers from the store for precautionary reasons and then combed the place for explosive devices, according to police.
"No devices were located and there is no threat to the community," an Elkton Police Department spokesman reported in a press release that was posted on the agency's Facebook page late Wednesday night. "Traffic has been opened along Route 40. We appreciate the cooperation of the community and the assistance from our allied agencies."
Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an EPD spokesman, told the Cecil Whig that an unidentified person had called the Walmart Supercenter at 1000 East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) at some point before 6 p.m. Wednesday and made a bomb threat.
Noting that two other bomb threats had been made at Walmarts at other locations in Maryland earlier that day - they, too, proved to be unsubstantiated - Waldridge reported that emergency workers cleared the Elkton store of people, created a buffer zone around the building and closed a nearby section of Route 40 to traffic.
Then emergency workers searched the store for explosive devices, police said, adding that no bombs were found.
In addition to the EPD, numerous county and state agencies were involved in the operation, which reportedly lasted a few hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.