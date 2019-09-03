PORT DEPOST — Emergency workers have blocked off a section of Main Street in Port Deposit, after a suitcase found on a sidewalk stirred suspicions and prompted bomb squad technicians to investigate, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Fire Marshal Howard F. Ewing reported that bomb technicians had just arrived at the scene, and he also confirmed for the Cecil Whig that the suitcase has been deemed to be suspicious.
However, information regarding who alerted authorities about the suitcase and why it is believed to be potentially explosive was unavailable.
Stay tuned to CecilDaily.com, as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.