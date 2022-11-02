CHARLESTOWN — The heavy police presence that some Charlestown residents noticed on Tuesday night was caused by investigators discovering what they believed to be a pipe bomb inside a parked vehicle occupied by a man, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Four members of an MOSFM Bomb Squad safely disposed of the initial item in question - a Co2 cartridge inside a PVC pipe - while wearing protective suits and remotely operating robots, after it was found inside the vehicle in the area of Market and Bladen Streets in Charlestown, reported Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
"It was a Co2 cartridge inside a PVC pipe. It does not meet the legal definition of a pipe bomb. Co2 is compressed air used in BB guns. This was similar to the size of one (a Co2 cartridge) you'd find on a paintball gun," Alkire explained.
The bomb squad members remained on the scene for several hours after that, however, because investigators also discovered a bag holding several items that raised concerns in the vehicle's trunk, according to Alkire, who responded to the scene with the four bomb squad technicians.
The bomb squad technicians handled the safe removal of those items, treating each one as potentially explosive, Alkire said. The bomb squad had arrived at the scene in Charlestown at 6;15 p.m. on Tuesday and left at approximately midnight, some six hours later, he added.
"It was a lengthy process because of the uncertainty of what the objects were inside the bag. If there was one (Co2 cartridge inside a PVC pipe), chances are good there could be others," Alkire said. "The bag contained guns and miscellaneous items."
To ensure safety, emergency dispatchers made reverse 911 calls to residents in the area of Market and Bladen Streets, instructing them to remain inside their homes until further notice.
The incident reportedly started when a CCSO deputy conducted a wellness check on a man who was seated inside a parked vehicle, raising the suspicions and concerns of the person or people who noticed him and then felt compelled to contact authorities, police reported.
As of Wednesday night, information regarding the man and what, if anything, happened to him from a law enforcement standpoint was unavailable.
