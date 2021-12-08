CHESAPEAKE CITY — After over 60 years, Bohemia Wesleyan Church in Chesapeake City will closed its doors after one final service by Pastor Shane Dickinson on Sunday, Dec 5.
“This is where I felt God wanted me to be,” said Dickinson, who commuted from Preston, Md., outside of Easton, to preach at the church.
Dickinson began his work at Bohemia Wesleyan in May 2015. In 2019, Dickinson looked at the budget and said it was necessary to change something about the church or it was going to close.
“I drew up all these plans and wrote a sermon that we need to move forward in some way or close the doors,” Dickinson said.
The congregation agreed and started moving to make the necessary changes, leading to a plan for Bohemia Wesleyan to launch as a brand new church in April of 2020.
“They were a great congregation. Whatever harebrained idea I had they went along with it,” Dickinson said. “To just try and see if we can grow.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, put a damper on those plans, as services were halted for several months.
“It sucked the wind out of my sails,” Dickinson said.
When the air conditioning and heat of the building needed repairs the congregation couldn’t afford, the church reached out to the governing body of the Wesleyan denomination. The Wesleyan denomination decided that the church was too small, with only seven regular members towards the end of the church’s lifespan, according to Dickinson, so the church had to close its doors.
The decline in membership is part of a nationwide trend. 4,500 protestant churches closed in 2019. The number of people who say they belong to a church, synagogue or mosque, declined from 70% in 2000, to 47% in 2021 according to Gallup.
Dickinson is now going to pastor at the Flying J travel stop in Elkton, as part of his work with Transport for Christ.
Earleville resident Cassie Bristow, a worshipper at the last service, taught a Wednesday night bible study, and even preached at a Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association event at Bohemia Wesleyan.
Parishioner Jenna Pratt would attend church when home from college. The congregation sent her a care package, packed with snacks and scripture, while she attended Eastern Kentucky University.
“We were all such a tight knit group. We cared for each other and loved each other dearly,” Pratt said.
Long-time parishioner Sandy Clifton has attended the church since the late 1960’s and highlighted Dickinson as a tremendous pastor.
“We looked forward to coming to church because Pastor Shane was going to be here,” Clifton said.
Dickinson hopes to continue the strong relationship he has with the congregation at Bohemia Wesleyan.
“It’s not the end, you’ve still got my number,” Dickinson said to the congregation at the end of his final service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.