Bohemia Manor High School Athletic Director Bruce Kline has been named this year’s Athletic Director of the Year for district 7 from the Maryland State Athletic Directors Association. Kline, who previously won the award in 2011, gave most of the credit to his team of support staff and the other athletic directors across the county.
“I think the award is something that all five athletic directors, along with supervisors, support, and coaches share because we can’t do this alone,” Kline said.
Kline also pointed to the athletic directors who came before him at Bohemia Manor. He said the longstanding athletics culture at the Chesapeake City High School is something necessary for his success.
“There were a number of people at Bohemia Manor that created a culture long before I came here, and they indoctrinated me with that culture,” Kline, who is also a social studies teacher, said. “I get to work with our coaches and our kids now to continue that culture.”
Kline’s school has won 12 state championships and 43 individual titles during his tenure as athletic director.
“We’re the smallest school in our conference, and one of the smallest in our state, making the number of state titles I’ve had the pleasure of watching pretty impressive,” said Kline.
Kline said sportsmanship is very important to the success of Bohemia Manor, he said athletes shouldn’t view other teams as enemies, but as opponents.
“It’s about teaching kids to play aggressive, but not angry,” Kline said.
Kline almost never became Athletic Director, his wife even told his principal at the time to never ask him to take the position. Kline, however, ended up asking for the role after his predecessor Dan Schnatz retired in 2007. Kline had previously coached football, girls’ basketball and baseball.
Along with his athletic director duties at Bohemia Manor, he has served as the assistant to the Cecil County Athletics Supervisor since 2013, where helps create game schedules along with other important supporting tasks. Along with his work in high school sports, Kline also works closely with middle schoolers, to make sure they are prepared for the upcoming year.
“(Athletics Program Coordinator) Jim Leitgeb and I are going around to all the middle schools, since we haven’t done middle school sports for over a year, to make sure we have all the equipment and uniforms are in one place so that next year, we can hit the ground running,” Kline said.
