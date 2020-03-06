CHESAPEAKE CITY – A Bohemia Manor Middle School teacher has been placed on administrative assignment amid a police and social services investigation into an unspecified matter involving that employee, according to notices posted Thursday night on the Cecil County Public Schools and BMMS Facebook pages.
“Throughout the day, we have been working in coordination with the Department of Social Services and the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation involving a Bohemia Manor Middle School teacher. While we are not at liberty to discuss any details regarding the case, we can confirm that this teacher will remain on administrative assignment until the conclusion of the investigation,” the post on the BMMS site reads.
The BMMS notice was posted at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, the same time that a similar notice appeared on the CCPS site. The post on the CCPS Facebook page is identical, except for the “Throughout the day” specification that opens the BMMS post.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details of this investigation are made available.
