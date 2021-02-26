PORT DEPOSIT - Cecil County Sheriff's Office detectives are conducting a "death investigation" off a road near Port Deposit, after a body was discovered there early Friday afternoon, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
The body was found off Frenchtown Road at approximately 2 p.m., prompting CCSO detectives to close a section of that road to all traffic from Cokesbury Road to Frank Brown Lane to allow for their investigation, Holmes told the Cecil Whig.
Because the investigation is in its infancy stage, Holmes was not at liberty to say if the body was that of a male or female or provide any other information about the case, as of late Friday afternoon.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com for more details, as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.