PORT DEPOSIT - A "death investigation" is continuing after a body was discovered off a road near Port Deposit on Friday, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig that someone found the body off Frenchtown Road at approximately 2 p.m. Friday, prompting agency detectives to close a section of that road to all traffic from Cokesbury Road to Frank Brown Lane to allow for the on-scene investigation.
Holmes was not at liberty to say if the body was that of a male or female or provide any other information about the case late Friday afternoon, as the investigation was underway. The agency had not released update information, as of Saturday.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com for more details, as they become available.
