PORT DEPOSIT – An investigation is continuing after a kayaker found the body of a Harford County man near the Port Deposit bank of the Susquehanna River on Tuesday, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the decedent as Rene Reyes Carranza, 48, of Street, police said.
After Carranza was pronounced dead at the discovery scene, his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the "cause and manner of death," police added.
"There was no indication of violence or foul play in the area surrounding the location (where) he was found," an MSP spokesperson said, adding that investigators also found "no signs of obvious trauma on Carranza’s body."
MSP troopers assigned to the agency's North East Barrack responded to an area off Route 222, south of Granite Road, in Port Deposit at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to meet with a kayaker who had reported finding a deceased man in the nearby Susquehanna River, police reported.
"The man, later identified as Carranza, was partially in the water. He was slumped over a log that was completely submerged and was resting near a steep embankment on the Cecil County side of the Susquehanna River," the MSP spokesperson outlined.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, MSP investigators were continuing to search for Carranza’s black 2006 Honda Ridgeline with Maryland tags, according to police.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact MSP's North East Barrack at 410-996-7800, police said. Callers may remain anonymous, police added.
