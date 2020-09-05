EARLEVILLE — Maryland Natural Resources Police was called to Cassidy Wharf Saturday afternoon when boaters on the Sassafras River found a body floating near an empty boat.
Lauren Moses, NRP spokeswoman, said people in the area saw the unsecured boat, a 15-foot Boston Whaler-- adrift near the shoreline around 1:30 pm.
"While attempting to secure the vessel they located a deceased male not too far from it," Moses said.
She could only identify the deceased as a 64-year-old Delaware man.
The Cecil Whig will bring you more information as it becomes available.
