ELKTON — Robert Phillips has been a member of the Elkton Masons Lodge longer than a lot of its members today have been alive.
“I’ve been in that since I was 21 years old,” Phillips said, adding that’s how old a man has to be to join the organization.
Phillips is now 99. That means he’s been a Mason for 75 years.
To honor him the Elkton Lodge recently named Phillips their Mason of the Year.
Phillips said joining the faith-based organization came with rigorous requirements, which he would not divulge.
“The obligations you went through was quite an education,” he said.
The Masons are a fraternal organization going back centuries. While it is a benevolent group, it keeps itself shrouded in secrecy.
One thing he could talk about was the great fun he had each year shopping for and delivering food and toys to needy families during the holidays.
“We would shop for Christmas and Thanksgiving food baskets and get things for the kids at Christmas; toys, games and such,” Phillips said.
He would also make wooden toys in the shop at his home and deliver many to the children at Charlestown Elementary School.
While the Masons continue to meet each month, Phillips doesn’t attend unless they bring the meeting to him. That’s what happened April 20 when they surprised Phillips with the award.
Still today Phillips encourages men to look into becoming a Mason.
“The way it was explained to me is you always took a good man and made them better,” Phillips said. “And we still do that today.”
