ELKTON — At their Annual Membership Meeting held at Schaefer’s Canal House, the Cecil County Board of Realtors installed their officers and directors for the 2019/2020 term. The group also bestowed awards for notable real estate agents in the area.
Established in 1959, the objective the organization is to provide its realtor membership with the “best available services, programs and education so that the membership can become and remain top professional real estate practitioners practicing high ethical standards,” said a release.
The Realtor of the Year award went to Mark Saunders of RE/Max Vision in North East. This award is given to an agent with “Realtor Spirit” who participates in civic activities, including service clubs, charity, fraternal or religious groups, has had notable business accomplishments and is involved in their local association through volunteering and participating in a leadership capacity.
The Affiliate of the Year award went to Peter Kirsh, Esq. of The Kirsh Law Firm in North East. This award recognizes an outstanding affiliate member for their efforts expended in the interest of the board and the real estate community at large.
The Nancy R. Simpers Community Service Award was awarded to John A. Ford, a broker with Integrity Real Estate in North East. The purpose of this award is to recognize a member who makes significant contributions to the community through time, actions, talents and dedication.
The President’s Award went to Tanya Luckenbill of Integrity Real Estate in North East. Awarded by the outgoing President, the recipient of this award is someone who has participated in volunteer committee work throughout the year and who epitomizes an ethical real estate professional.
The officers and directors are:
Deanna Murphy of Integrity Real Estate, President
Alfred Peteraf of Integrity Real Estate, Vice President
Lori Lukeman of Long & Foster, Secretary
Paula Gilley of Mason Dixon Realty, Treasurer
Amber Durand of Patterson-Schwartz, Director
Melinda Wimer of Harlan C. Williams, Director
Norman Wehner of Real Trust Associates, Director
Sue McGill of Long & Foster, Director
Wanda Jackson of RE/Max Chesapeake, Director
Ed Campbell of Beiler Campbell, Director
Danielle Ward of Patterson-Schwartz is the Immediate Past President and Director.
