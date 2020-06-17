CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the district’s nearly $218 million operating budget last Wednesday. The board also approved just over $10 million in capital project expenditures for FY2021.
The operating budget approved by the board includes revenues of $212,454,093 and expenditures of $217,934,112. Just over $112 million in revenues comes from state funds, with an additional $86.3 million coming from local county funds. Approximately $9.6 million of the revenues come from federal funds, with additional $3.6 million coming from other revenue sources.
Other revenue sources include summer school tuition, investment income and revenue from additional local sources.
In order to reach the $217.9 million for expenditures, the budget proposes using $5.48 million from the district’s fund balance, leaving $4.66 million remaining in the fund balance.
The most significant expense in the district’s budget is salaries, which takes up $129,523,601, a 2.1 percent increase over FY2020. The overall budget is a 4.1 percent increase over FY 2020.
The board also approved just over $10 million in capital expenditure including what are defined as large and small capital projects. The small capital projects totals $803,913 and includes the district’s energy performance contract. Large projects total $9.4 million and include ongoing projects such as the new Chesapeake City Elementary School as well as projects such as a boiler replacement at Leeds Elementary, a cooling tower for Bohemia Manor Middle/High School and a HVAC unit for Cecil Manor Elementary.
In a construction update presentation given to the board during last Wednesday’s meeting, the board was informed that the Chesapeake City Elementary project is on schedule. The other projects are awaiting funding approval from both state and county governments, according to documentation presented as part of the presentation.
In another related agenda item, the board also unanimously approved appropriating $8,989,041 for the district’s FY2021 debt service budget.
In other matters before the board:
• The members unanimously approved the expenditure of a $456,000 contract continuance for a 24 months period with Nauticon Office Solutions for the extension of contract for photocopiers, printers and print management services.
• The board unanimously approved a contract with Ward-Boland Associates, Inc., for the purchase and installation of eight replacement HVAC units at Kenmore Elementary School and Bohemia Manor Middle/High School at a cost of $115,680.
• The board unanimously approved a contract with Data Networks, Inc., for the $1.25 million to refresh existing technology equipment systemwide. The proposal will use FY2021 CARES/ESSER funds to refresh 160 Dell desktop computers and 3,000 Chromebooks.
• The board unanimously approved a contract with Hershey Creamery Company in the amount of $151,850 for ice cream, ice cream freezers and insulated freezer bags.
• The board unanimously approved a one-year contract with Edmentum Inc., for $115,979 for a virtualized summer school K-12 program.
