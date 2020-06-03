You are the owner of this article.
Board of Education approves contract for PPE

Lawson

Superintendent Jeff Lawson speaks during a CCPS Board of Education meeting in February.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

The Cecil County Public School’s Board of Education conducted a special called meeting Friday for the purpose of approving an intergovernmental bid for personal protective equipment for the 2020-2021 school year.

The approved bid was in the amount of $317,451 with School Health Medical Corporation for a variety of PPE items including gloves, masks, face shields, isolation gowns, hand sanitizer, wipes and paper towels, according to CCPS Director of Student and School Safety John Roush.

In response to a question from board member Christie Stephens, Roush told the board that the PPE would be for staff members and students. He noted that the district needed to move quickly in order to get its order in prior to the start of the school year to assure the district would have access to PPE equipment. He said that if the district didn’t get its order in, the company providing the PPE would not be able to guarantee availability of items.

CCPS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Lawson said there has been a great demand nationwide for PPE equipment and he said the special meeting was being called to discuss the contract. The board voted unanimously to approve the contract.

