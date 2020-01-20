ELKTON — The proposed Southfields planned use development was granted a special exception to allow warehouse use that developers say is central to the “live, work, play” concept to make the project a success.
The Elkton Board of Zoning Appeals granted the exception for warehouse use last Thursday on the condition that developers Stonewall Capital and his engineering firm, Morris & Ritchie Associates, complete a environmental study for the environmental impact of runoff.
But the exception was not enough for many in the audience, as some community members came out once again to oppose the project.
Southfields is proposed to start construction on the warehouses next fall pending the site plan approvals through the Planning Commission. The entire project includes 1,511 townhomes, apartments and single family homes, with future retail sites and a 50-acre commercial sports park. Ray Jackson, the principal owner of Stonewall Capital, said in the past that without the warehouses – proposed for possible e-commerce use — then there would be a difficult draw to bring in future tenants and homebuyers.
No tenant is set for the warehouse use at present. Morris & Ritchie Associates principal Sean Davis said the idea is to build out the space for a future business to occupy in short order.
Pending approval with the Planning Commission, construction is scheduled to start on the warehouse this fall, in conjunction with the sportsplex, townhomes, apartment and some single-family house neighborhoods.
Frequent Southfields project critics, such as John Guns and John Conolly, raised objections about impending noise, truck traffic and runoff that the warehouse would bring to the surrounding neighborhood. Guns, who worked as a truck driver, shared his concerns about the dirt carried onto trucks, and how it would affect his septic system.
“I have a lot of concerns about this industrial part of being in my back door,” Guns said.
Conolloy said he had real health concerns of the diesel exhaust from the trucks, as one of the warehouses was 260 feet away from the rear of his property line.
“A building that’s 48 feet tall, two football fields wide by five football fields in length, it doesn’t disappear. It’s still there no matter what,” he said.
Patricia Wells quoted a 2010 study that asphalt runoff could contribute heavy metals and oils to the nearby wetlands west of Route 213 near Frenchtown Road.
“The thought of this in my front yard is very concerning,” she said. “I can see the sports park, I can see the homes but with warehouses with 24/7 trucks, that’s what I’ll be sharing my living room with.”
Sandra Edwards, county Economic Development Manager, testified for the project, particularly because it does feed the “live, work, play” concept that the Office of Economic Development promotes. It’s also helped by the median salary of $58,000 for e-commerce jobs.
“The town of Elkton needs to expand its commercial, industrial tax base because those uses use less surfaces therefore cost less than residential,” Edwards said. “You really need that for stabilization.”
John Dixon and Michael Welker both supported the Southfields project from a standpoint that the county seat needed to diversify its job base. Dixon referenced the county’s 2010 comprehensive plan to stress that the county’s strengths are along the Interstate 95 corridor and its proximity to Baltimore and Philadelphia.
“Cecil County is at the forefront of that development,” he said. “The way of the future and job growth is in that type of work [ecommerce].”
Welker said that his experience in struggling to find jobs in the county, as his wife works in Wilmington, Del.
“There are no jobs for college educated people in Cecil County, and that is where you get your tax base,” Welker said. “This will lay the groundwork to bring in higher-paying jobs in the future for our children.”
Bill Horne, however, quietly expressed his frustration with the Southfields process so far, noting that many in the room that night have consistently shown up and had their concerns fall on deaf ears.
“We have loved Cecil County. There is a reason why we all moved and live here, it’s because we enjoy the sight of farmland and wildlife,” he said to the board. “This company that doesn’t even live here is coming to destroy it. You all are up for election sometime, and if you vote for it you may not be back in office.”
After more than an hour of testimony, Board of Zoning Appeals Chair Robert Olewine called for a closed session, where the board deliberated on the project for roughly 20 minutes. When they reconvened, the board voted unanimously for the special exception on conditions.
In a final word, Olewine reminded the audience that board members are not elected, but appointed by the Mayor and Board of Commissioners.
