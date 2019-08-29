ELKTON — Chesapeake City residents and elected officials rallied Tuesday night to ask the Cecil County Board of Appeals to “do the right thing.”
The board heard them — and unanimously denied an application for a 180-foot-tall cell tower in north Chesapeake City.
The decision was met with applause from a crowd of people in the Elk Room, most of whom testified against the proposal. Many cited concerns that the cell tower, proposed to be located near the base of the Chesapeake City Bridge, would diminish property values, natural beauty and the town’s historic charm.
“The Board of Appeals deserves tremendous credit because I think they did something courageous,” said Chesapeake City Mayor Rich Taylor after the meeting. “There was consideration for the town and its surroundings over corporate profit.”
New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, doing business for AT&T, proposed a 180-foot monopole with a 60-by-60-foot compound at its base about 200 feet west of Route 213. The property owner that agreed to lease the land for the tower is G. Basil LLC, operated by in John Giordano, one of the owners of Schaefer’s Canal House restaurant in Chesapeake City.
The proposed site was 87 acres that surrounds north Chesapeake City but lies in county limits. New Cingular Wireless PCS attorney Chris Burns explained that his client specifically chose that location to meet AT&T’s targeted coverage area within setback and critical area requirements. Chesapeake City was targeted to improve wireless services after several complaints of dropped calls along Route 213.
But more than a dozen neighbors and elected officials pushed back on the idea that tower couldn’t be moved without curtailing its coverage range during the public hearing. The board also asked several pointed questions on the cell tower’s proposed site, including whether other spots considered would be equal or better in cell coverage.
Mark Saunders, chairman of the board, also asked whether AT&T considered the visual impact. Burns replied that a “stealth pole” that looked like a tree did not blend with the background well.
Board members Michael Linkous and Willard Whitehead outright asked whether money was a determining factor in the proposed site. Linkous specifically asked whether it was cheaper to put it closer to Route 213. That information is confidential, Burns said.
Burns stressed that a cell tower would always have a visual impact, no matter how it looked. For several that attended the meeting, that visual impact would dramatically change the way of life in Chesapeake City, from its booming wedding industry, tourism and everyday life.
Robert Foard recently finished renovations on a downtown property after receiving specific feedback from the town’s Historic District Commission to fit into a specific vision. His mother, Jayne Foard, helped shape that vision, and transform the town into the family-friendly destination it is today.
“I was OK with [the requirements] because it was the right thing to do. [The cell tower] is not the right thing to do,” he said. “I figure a few hundred yards to help with the eyesore certainly wouldn’t hurt the cell service.”
Two dozen Chesapeake City and county residents flooded the Chesapeake City Town Council meeting this week to protest the tower’s location.
That prompted Taylor to deliver a letter on behalf of the council asking the board to relocate the tower to the western end of the property as possible. In it, the council shared concerns on the tower’s impact on the scenic byway as well as tourism.
“Several sites in Chesapeake City’s historic district host outdoor weddings on an ongoing basis ... The spectacular view across the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal is the consistent backdrop at each of these venues. Because the proposed tower would significantly intrude upon this view, we are greatly concerned about the impact of the town’s tourism industry in general and on the wedding trade specifically,” the letter reads.
Chesapeake City Councilman Frank Vari pointed out that the cell tower would dramatically change the town’s image as “the jewel of the Eastern Shore,” since many people come for its scenery to paint and to run or bike the trail along the canal.
“The cell tower does not fit in our community and our way of life,” he said. “We are asking you to vote to have the cell tower redesigned, relocated or scrapped entirely. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do.”
Cecil County Council President Bob Meffley, who represents the Chesapeake City area, pointed out some questions were left outstanding, like where the access roads to the cell tower would be placed. He also pointed out that this speaks to the larger problem of what small government can do to regulate locations of much-needed technology.
“We all have to go into the next century. Cell service in Chesapeake City is not good ... Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties are very lax on [cell tower] restrictions. When you don’t get on board, this is what happens,” Meffley said. “I think if the tower was moved one way or another, everyone would be fine.”
The Board of Appeals voted 3-0 to deny the application. Board members Brad Carillo and Charles Eckhart were absent. The decision will be final when the board will sign its opinion at its Sept. 24 meeting.
After that, New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC and AT&T could file an appeal in Cecil County Circuit Court, according to county Zoning Administrator Bryan Lightner.
At the end of the day, Vari said that he saw the board’s decision as a way to secure the fantastic views of the canal and the bridge that made the town a premiere destination.
“I truly do hope AT&T comes back with a proposal that moves the cell tower back in the tree line or disguises it. I’m an AT&T customer, and I only get two bars. I have to leave town hall to answer a phone call,” Vari said. “But the view is really what makes Chesapeake City. You’re not here to take a photo of a cell tower.”
Taylor said that he was surprised at the board’s decision, because he thought that it could have stipulated moving it to a different location.
The mayor added that while there are gaps in cell coverage in Chesapeake City, the concern of the town’s scenic views trumps the “mild hardship and inconvenience” of worse cell coverage for now.
Both Taylor and Vari thanked the public for a strong show of support for Chesapeake City’s legacy.
“It was all of us that did this, the people, the board and Council President Bob Meffley,” Vari said. “We all had a part in this.”
“This is the latest defense of the town’s character, and honoring the legacy of the visionaries that gave what they have to make the town what it is today,” Taylor added.
