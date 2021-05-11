WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jennifer Savage, a Cecil County native who is a 1989 Bohemia Manor High School graduate, was serving as a diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Quito, Ecuador on Jan. 12, 2010, when she received orders from the Department of State in Washington D.C. to fly to Haiti and assist.
Earlier that day, the island country had experienced a 7.0 earthquake that destroyed hundreds of buildings, leaving approximately 250,000 people dead, roughly 300,000 others injured and about 1.5 million residents homeless.
A U.S. military plane transported Savage from Ecuador to the Dominican Republic, which comprises the other half of the island shared with Haiti, after she was given her assignment.
After her plane landed, U.S. servicemen drove Savage to Haiti, where she joined numerous other foreign affairs workers focused on the monumental task they faced — helping U.S. citizens get out of the devastated country and back to the United States.
During the first two weeks — with little rest to be found amidst the chaos — Savage and her colleagues were able to get an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 U.S. citizens out of Haiti. After one month, according to U.S. Department of State officials, the team of diplomats completed the job by ensuring that more than 16,000 U.S. citizens had been flown to safety.
For their actions during the crisis, Savage and three other diplomats who served on that team — Shannon Farrell, Dominic Randazzo and Roger Rigaud — were honored on Friday during a Heroes of U.S. Diplomacy program conducted via Zoom.
Such programs are held by the Department of State periodically to honor diplomats for outstanding work, as well as to educate the public on Department of State history and to create an interest for others to join and serve.
Department leaders conducted the honoree program from Washington, D.C.. Savage participated on Zoom from Montevideo, Uruguay, where she currently is serving as Charge d’ Affaires at Uruguay’s U.S. Embassy.
“They displayed unwavering courage and dedication while serving U.S. citizens who were affected by this tragedy,” outlined Drew Bailey, a U.S. Department of State press officer. “They worked around-the-clock despite suffering their own traumas, including the loss of an embassy colleague and witnessing severe injuries in the embassy community. They relied on past training to remain resilient while performing work that was physically and emotionally difficult. They slept under desks and often stopped only to eat one meal a day.”
Savage and other members of the team tracked 22,675 U.S. citizens who were located in Haiti at the time of the earthquake in the bureau’s crisis case management database. Once tracked, the team arranged more than 240 flights to evacuate those who had opted to leave the country. A number in excess of 16,200, Bailey reported.
Rising to the challenge
During the ceremony, Savage recalled working the first 36 hours after her arrival in Haiti with little in the way of a break. Savage served in Haiti for 16 straight days before returning to Ecuador. By then, about three-quarters of the U.S. citizens wanting to leave had been flown to safety in the United States.
The airport building in Haiti had been heavily damaged by the earthquake, but its runway was still functional, according to Savage, which led the U.S. military to set up a makeshift air command post. In the aftermath of the disaster, Savage remembered how thousands of people had swamped the airport.
“We sifted through the crowd to find Americans, out on the tarmac, with the jet engines blowing hot air on you,” Savage, 50, told the Cecil Whig on Monday during a phone interview.
If a departing military plane held 80 people, Savage and her team would round up 80 credentialed U.S. citizens — doing their best to keep families together — and put them on the next available flight. There were times when U.S. citizens boarded departing flights not knowing at which U.S. military base in the United States they would be landing.
“They would ask, ‘Where is this plane going?’ and we would say, ‘We don’t know . . . You are going to safety’,” Savage said.
Work also continued non-stop at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, which, like the airport, had been inundated with people seeking help. Hundreds of people claiming to be U.S. citizens came to the embassy saying they had lost their passports in the carnage left by the earthquake.
“We had to sort out which ones were true Americans and which ones were not,” Savage explained.
During Friday’s honoree program and again during her Cecil Whig interview, Savage praised the American workers who designed and built the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, noting that it was one of the few buildings left standing after the earthquake.
“The embassy stood strong — with lights, power, running water. It stood as a beacon, and people gravitated toward it,” Savage said, adding, “Thousands of people lined up outside the embassy. Every inch of property was covered. It was a striking moment.”
Shipments of fresh fruit, toothpaste and other essentials started arriving at the embassy not long after the earthquake hit.
During Friday’s honoree program, Ambassador Kenneth H. Merten, who was the U.S. Ambassador to Haiti at the time of the 2010 earthquake, emphasized the main objective of U.S. diplomats as he spoke from Washington, D.C.
“The number one priority is the protection of U.S. citizens abroad,” said Merten, who now serves as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Global Talent Management.
The formative years
The idea of pursuing a career as a U.S. diplomat came to Savage at some point during the summer between her sophomore and junior years of high school — when the Bohemia Manor High School student spent two months studying in Japan as part of an exchange program.
Her father, John Savage, who worked for Mitsubishi Consumer Electronics in Georgia, guided her to the study-aboard program offered through his company. Savage’s mother, Lynne Savage, worked for several years as an administrator at what was then Union Hospital in Elkton. Savage’s parents were divorced, and she lived with her mother on Williams Road, south of Elkton.
“I stayed with a host family in Japan, and it was life-changing,” Savage said. “I knew what I was going to do with the rest of my life. I was only 16 years old, and I was telling people I was going to study foreign policy and be an ambassador — even though I didn’t know exactly what it meant.”
After graduating from BMHS in 1989, Savage attended American University in Washington, D.C., where she majored in international studies. After graduating in 1993, Savage found herself following the crowd.
“All of my classmates were taking the Foreign Service exam — so I took it, too,” Savage said.
Although she failed her first attempt at the Foreign Service Officer Test, which only about 10% of applicants pass, Savage passed the exam on her second try. After gaining her security clearance, Savage was employed by the U.S. Department of State in 1996. She then served as a diplomat in Haiti from March 1997 to August 1999.
“I fell in love with the country and with diplomacy,” Savage said, adding that she also learned some Creole.
During her 25-year career, Savage has compiled an impressive resume — having served as a diplomat in countries spanning the globe.
After a six-month stint working at the United Nations in New York City, Savage served in Dublin, Ireland from 2000 to 2002; in Hanoi, Vietnam from 2002 to 2003; in Quito, Ecuador from 2009 to 2012; in Manila, Philippines from 2012 to 2014; in Mexico City, Mexico from 2014 to 2016; and in Harare, Zimbabwe as deputy chief of missions from 2017 to 2019. (She has also served in Washington, D.C. during her career.)
Currently, Savage is the Charge d’ Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Montevideo, Uruguay. There, Savage lives with her four-year-old son. Savage’s husband, John Patterson — also a Cecil County native from Elkton — serves as a U.S. diplomat in Argentina.
“Elkton and Cecil County still hold a special place in my heart. My brother and sister-in-law live in Elkton and we visit them whenever we can,” Savage said, adding with a chuckle, “I married a man from Elkton and he also is a diplomat. Cecil County is a wonderful place to form diplomats.”
