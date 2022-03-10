RISING SUN — Town of Rising Sun Commissioner Augie Pierson told his fellow board members that he’s had it with drivers who can’t figure out how to navigate the intersection in the center of town.
Pierson introduced the “Don’t Block the Box” program coming soon, complete with fines for those that do.
“This isn’t something I’m happy about but it’s something that has to be done,” Pierson said.
The intersection where Main, Queen and Pearl Streets meet in front of Rising Sun Town Hall creates traffic jams on a regular basis. Drivers on Main trying to turn onto Queen have a line of traffic behind them unless the driver pulls up enough to allow for through traffic.
Drivers on North Queen or Pearl have a debate whether to wait for the light or sit at the second stop sign, a short space that allows for only one or two vehicles to wait for the light.
There are thick white lines painted on the roads where drivers need to stop so larger vehicles have room to turn. However, too many time drivers ignore the lines and pull ahead.
Add tractor trailers or emergency equipment into the mix and it gets worse.
“I have lived with the fire company yelling at me for years,” Pierson said.
Tuesday night he showed a photo of a tractor-trailer in a tight spot trying to get to Pearl Street past an unmoving car.
“The poor tractor-trailer driver. He can’t move,” Pierson said, explaining the sequence of events. Because the driver of the car was not following the markings the entire intersection was at a standstill.
“The woman (in the car) was blocking West Main and South Queen,” he said. “The woman was so belligerent. She saw what was happening and she refused to do anything.”
Pierson said traffic was backing up and the tractor trailer could no go forward or backward. Finally someone behind that car was able to back up, which gave the tractor-trailer enough room to inch forward and continue down Pearl Street.
“This was the last straw.”
While it was no more than three minutes, Pierson said had it been a fire truck that three minutes counts.
Pierson said drivers will soon see new markings in the intersection.
“We are starting a “Don’t Block the Box” program,” he announced. “A blue box will be painted and we’re going to get a camera.”
There are already “Don’t Block the Intersection” signs posted but Pierson said drivers will claim they did not see them.
“If I get my way they will paint the blue box with a big X on the roadway,” he said. “Then I can say, ‘Oh you didn’t see the signs? How did you miss the bib blue X?’”
Pierson said once the system is in place he promises violators will remember to respect the box.
“The fines will be hefty. Fifty dollars for a first offense, $100 for the second, $150 for the third and so on,” he said. He hopes to make it a civil citation and not a traffic infraction so the money from fines stays in town.
Chris Wilkins has already signed on to do the painting. The mayor and commissioners will introduce legislation to support the program and once the painting is completed and the camera installed the “Don’t Block the Box” program will commence.
“Look for it and don’t be surprised if you get a notice in the mail with a fine,” he said.
