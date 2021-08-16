Firefighters work on the roof of this Elkton-area house on Monday morning, after they and numerous other volunteer firefighters brought the blaze under control. In the foreground, two volunteer firefighters take a break.
This photo shows some of the fire trucks and other emergency vehicles that lined Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, on Monday morning while volunteer firefighters battle a nearby house blaze. The fire forced emergency workers to close a section of Blue Ball Road to all traffic.
Volunteer firefighters continue to work Monday morning, after bringing the blaze under control at this house on Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
This photo shows a house on Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, after a blaze caused heavy damage to the structure on Monday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
This house on Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, shows heavy damage after a blaze ripped through it on Monday morning, displacing an unspecified number of occupants.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze gutted a home near Elkton on Monday morning, displacing an unspecified number of occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the residents called 911 at 9:28 a.m., after discovering the fire at the house in the 1800 block of Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials reported. An emergency dispatch indicated that the house was “well involved” when first responders arrived at the scene.
Approximately 35 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the one-story structure and to belongings inside the house, which was rendered uninhabitable, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman. He further reported that relatives are assisting the displaced occupants.
MOSFM detectives conducted an on-scene investigation; but, as of Tuesday afternoon, they still were trying to pinpoint where the blaze started and determine what caused it, according to fire officials.
Numerous fire trucks and other emergency vehicles lined Blue Ball Road on Monday, as firefighters battled the blaze. The fire forced emergency workers to close a portion of Blue Ball Road to all traffic for more than two hours.
