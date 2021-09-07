This photo shows extensive damage sustained by this Elkton-area home and its attached garage during a blaze on Saturday night. The fire, which remained under investigation on Monday, displaced an unspecified number of occupants, fire officials reported.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
Flames gut the attached garage (shorter structure, far left) and heavily damage this Elkton-area home on Saturday night, as volunteer firefighters battle the raging blaze.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze gutted an attached garage at an Elkton-area home, which also sustained extensive damage — displacing an unspecified number of occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the occupants called 911 at 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, after discovering the burning garage in the 100 block of Russell Road, and several area volunteer fire companies responded, fire officials reported.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $75,000 in structural damage to the two-story house and its attached garage, as well as to property in and near those buildings, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
As of Monday, the number of occupants who were displaced by the fire was unavailable, as was information regarding what assistance, if any, those displaced occupants are receiving.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started somewhere in the attached garage, fire officials said. As of Monday afternoon, fire officials added, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
This was the first of two house fires in Cecil County over the Labor Day holiday weekend that resulted in the displacement of occupants. At approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, some 10 hours after the Russell Road fire, a blaze destroyed a mobile home in the 100 block of Wild Orchard Way near Port Deposit, displacing one occupant, fire officials reported.
